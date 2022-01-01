Garden salad in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs restaurants that serve garden salad
Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern
598 E US 290 Suite 250, Dripping Springs
|Side Garden Salad
|$3.50
Fresh salad mix with diced tomato and croutons with your choice of dressing
|Large Garden Salad
|$8.00
Fresh salad mix with diced tomato and croutons with your choice of dressing
Dreamland Dripping Springs
2770 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|Garden Salad
|$5.00
Chopped romaine with cherry tomatoes, rainbow carrots, cucumbers, garlic croutons and a side of ranch dressing.