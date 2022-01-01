Grilled chicken in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Route 12 Filling Station
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Route 12 Filling Station
31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs
|Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Chicken Breast | BBQ Sauce | Pickles | Brioche Bun
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Chicken Breast | Lettuce Blend | Mixed Cheese | Chopped Bacon | Eggs | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Croutons | Choice of Dressing
Sub Fried Chicken $1.50
|Grilled Baja Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Chicken Breast | Lettuce | Bacon | Swiss | Avocado | Tomato | Chipotle Aioli | Ciabatta Bun Served with Fries