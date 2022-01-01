Tacos in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs restaurants that serve tacos
Pig Pen BBQ
301 US 290, Dripping Springs
|Birria Taco (SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS ONLY)
|$3.99
|Mini Tacos (Available All Day)
|$7.50
|Brisket Taco
|$4.25
Three Leaf Tavern
1005 US 290, Dripping Springs
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, Taco meat, onion, tomato, cheddar, black olives, tortillia chips. served with taco sauce and sour cream
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2440 E Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
|Crispy Taco Plate
|$9.59
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.99
Dreamland Dripping Springs
2770 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|Chipotle Mushroom Tacos (2)
|$8.00
*Vegan
Chipotle marinated (spicy) portobello mushrooms, sliced onions and red bell peppers, with a tofu based vegan crema on a corn tortillas
|Mexican Birria Tacos (2)
|$6.00
Tender Beef & Cheese in a Grilled Corn Tortilla. Served with Spiced Consume
Route 12 Filling Station
31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs
|Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Mahi Fillets | Tortillas | Slaw | Avocado Ranch | Chipotle Aioli | Black Beans | Cilantro Rice
|Southwestern Cauliflower Tacos
|$11.99
Tortillas | Barbacoa Cauliflower | Southwest Relish | Mixed Cheese | Tomatoes | Chipotle Aioli | Black Beans | Cilantro Rice