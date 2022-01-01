Veggie sandwiches in Dripping Springs
Rolling In Thyme & Dough - 333 W Hwy 290
333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|1/2 Happy Gardener Sandwich (Grilled Veggies)
|$4.25
Zucchini, carrots, onion, bell pepper & garlic grilled together on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and mozzerella cheese.
|Happy Gardener Sandwich (Grilled Veggies)
|$8.00
More about Thyme to Go - Drive Thru - 31560 Ranch Road 12 101
Thyme to Go - Drive Thru - 31560 Ranch Road 12 101
31560 Ranch Road 12 101, Dripping Springs
|$8.75
