Veggie sandwiches in Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs restaurants
Dripping Springs restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Rolling In Thyme & Dough - 333 W Hwy 290

333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs

1/2 Happy Gardener Sandwich (Grilled Veggies)$4.25
Zucchini, carrots, onion, bell pepper & garlic grilled together on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and mozzerella cheese.
Happy Gardener Sandwich (Grilled Veggies)$8.00
Zucchini, carrots, onion, bell pepper & garlic grilled together on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and mozzerella cheese.
Thyme to Go - Drive Thru - 31560 Ranch Road 12 101

31560 Ranch Road 12 101, Dripping Springs

Happy Gardener Sandwich (Grilled Veggies)$8.75
Zucchini, carrots, onion, bell pepper & garlic grilled together on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and mozzerella cheese.
