Dripz Coffee

Respect the Drip! We're here to provide the true, robust, & delicious taste that coffee lovers deserve. Try our amazing signature drinks from our cold brews, to espressos, to taiwanese milk teas, & more! We also feature mouth-watering pastries to complement your drink. Macarons, croissants, cookies, & more!

PASTRY

613 Pearl Street • $

Avg 5 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

Banana Pecan Bread$3.50
Pandan$1.50
Dripz Cold Brew$4.00
James Coffee Shop Blend. A Medium Roast that Creates a Coffee with Rich, Sweet Notes of Chocolate and Vanilla. Roasted in San Diego, CA. Cold Brewed for up to 24 Hours to Produce a Smooth, Stronger and Bolder Flavor with Less Acidity than Regular Brewed Coffee.
Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
Vanilla Latte$5.50
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Vanilla Bean Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.
Ube/Pandan Cookie$3.00
Taro Milk Tea$4.50
Latte$5.00
Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam. Creamy and Balanced
Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
Special Blend of Robusta and French Roast. Traditional Vietnamese Slow Drip Coffee over Sweetened Condensed Milk.
613 Pearl Street

La Jolla CA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
