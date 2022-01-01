Go
Toast

Drop Tine Winery and Tap House

Come in and enjoy!

311 West Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

prowler empty$5.00
Pierogis Half Order$5.00
Prowler fill margarita$8.00
Taco Beef$9.50
Pierogis Whole Order$9.00
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Cheese cake$4.50
Pretzel Sticks$6.00
See full menu

Location

311 West Main St

Montpelier OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Churn

No reviews yet

All the best from scratch!

JJWINNS

No reviews yet

JJWINNS Restaurant & Lounge
A casual restaurant that prides itself on creative entrees and great service!

Loggers Lounge - Pioneer

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Blaze and Babes

No reviews yet

High quality food and high quality associates are only a SLICE of what makes Blaze and Babes so special.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston