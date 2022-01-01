Go
Toast

Drop Kick

New American Bar Food and Cocktails

1630 E 6th St Suite 100

Popular Items

The Woo Burger$16.00
wagyu, smoked gouda, dill pickles, secret slaw
Chorizo Fries$6.00
mexican chorizo-seasoned fries, lime zest, chipotle oil, ancho aioli
Margarita Cocktail Kit$42.00
Drop Kick Margarita Mix, Tequila, Limes. Makes 6-8 Cocktails.
Kimchi Queso$7.00
served with house pickles
Chicken Wings$12.00
sesame seeds, pickled daikons
Birria Quesadillas$15.00
braised beef, flour tortilla, quesillo, pickled red onion, consome
Caesar Salad$12.00
parm pudding, chicken cracklings, bonito flakes
Crispy Chicken Slider$6.00
Garlic Fries$6.00
queso cotija, fine herbs, spicy ketchup
Mezcal Pudding$6.00
Location

1630 E 6th St Suite 100

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
