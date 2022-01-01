Go
Toast
  • /
  • Foley
  • /
  • Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop

Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop

Come fuel up at our quaint little coffee shop, a converted 1950's service station, in historic downtown Foley, AL! Not only do we have a full espresso bar, we offer a variety of delicious house-made foods such as quiche, breakfast sandwiches and sliders, along with a great selection of bagels and baked goods! Come check us out and see why we were voted the best coffee shop in Baldwin County!
Sign up for Loyalty rewards program and earn 1 point for every $1 you spend. You can redeem for $ off drinks and foods.

SANDWICHES

218 S McKenzie St • $

Avg 4.5 (70 reviews)

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, milk and vanilla syrup, topped with caramel sauce. Hot or iced.
Wynken,Blynken & Nod$3.50
Milton
Espresso, milk, caramel and chocolate syrups, topped with whipped cream and caramel. Hot, iced or blended.
Miele
Espresso, milk and Coastal Honey Farm's local honey.
Conecuh Sliders$4.95
Two per order.
Mini Hawaiian roll, sliced smoked cheddar cheese, buttermilk scrambled eggs and grilled Conecuh sausage. Served with house made Sriracha Aoli for dunking!
Latte
One part espresso and two parts steamed milk. Served hot or iced.
Bushwacker Latte
Espresso, milk, chocolate, coconut and home-made rum syrup, topped with whipped cream and rum floater. Hot, iced or blended.
Shakespeare
Espresso, milk, hazelnut and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Blueberry Scone$3.50
Fresh baked flaky blueberry scone with simple icing.
Asiago Bagel Sand$5.75
Our New York style Asiago cheese bagel, smoked cheddar cheese, 2 strips of bacon and smoked cheddar cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

218 S McKenzie St

Foley AL

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Portabellas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

P.S. Taco Company - Foley

No reviews yet

Enjoy the taco love!

Rock n Roll Sushi NOT ACTIVE

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston