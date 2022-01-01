Go
Toast

Nick Filet - Orlando

Come in and enjoy!

7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Old Bay Tater Tots
Filet Grilled Cheese$8.99
American cheese on white bread toasted on a panini press with filet mignon mixed in.
BYO - Sandwich
Build your own sandwich with a cut of filet mignon on a toasted kaiser roll with 15+ toppings, cheeses, and sauces to choose from.
ClassNick - Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon sandwich with american cheese and Nick Filet sauce.
Plain Fries
Old Bay Fries
Regular Bites
Bite size pieces of filet in our special regular seasoning.
Parmesan Truffle Tots
Mac & Cheese$5.99
Parmesan Truffle Fries
See full menu

Location

7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #102

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

K-Town Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vines Grille & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Founded in 2003, Vines is an upscale locally owned and operated restaurant. Our mission is to source the best quality ingredients to provide an unparalleled dining experience. We serve heritage meats, wild caught seafood, and the freshest produce available. We are passionate about wine. With over 600 selections, our ever evolving wine list represents current interests, unique finds, rare allocations, certifiable classics & generally cool stuff. We focus on selecting quality wines from small boutique wineries as well as the top producers from around the globe. There is a perfect wine for every dish, person, and moment, our passion is helping you find it.

Chatham's Place Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Madras Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston