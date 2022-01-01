Go
Toast

DCR Brewing Company

North Dakota beer with an Irish spirit

630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6

Avg 4.8 (123 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6

Fargo ND

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Twist Fargo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boiler Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mezzaluna

No reviews yet

One of North Dakota's most celebrated restaurants, Mezzaluna, features regionally inspired dishes, creative cocktails and a focused wine list. The atmosphere features a horse-shoe bar & posh high-backed banquettes for a chic and cozy vibe.

Blackbirdwoodfire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston