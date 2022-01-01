DCR Brewing Company
North Dakota beer with an Irish spirit
630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6
Attributes and Amenities
Location
630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6
Fargo ND
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Twist Fargo
Come in and enjoy!
Boiler Room
Come in and enjoy!
Mezzaluna
One of North Dakota's most celebrated restaurants, Mezzaluna, features regionally inspired dishes, creative cocktails and a focused wine list. The atmosphere features a horse-shoe bar & posh high-backed banquettes for a chic and cozy vibe.
Blackbirdwoodfire
Come in and enjoy!