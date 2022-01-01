Go
Drunken Dragon

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1488 Reviews

$$

1424 Alton Rd

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

12:30 PM PICK UP$199.00
THIS ITEM IS A PRE-ORDER AND WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25TH AT THE SELECTED TIME. Each order serves 6-8 people and includes a 14lb honey-glazed turkey & gravy, sake cranberry relish, and butternut squash stuffing, in addition to your choice of rice and 3 sides. Substitutions & add-ons available upon request. All pre-orders must be in by Friday, Nov. 15th. (Limited time slots available!)
1:15 PM PICK UP$199.00
THIS ITEM IS A PRE-ORDER AND WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK-UP ON THANKSGIVING DAY, THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25TH, AT THE SELECTED TIME. Each order serves 6-8 people and includes a 14lb honey-glazed turkey & gravy, sake cranberry relish, and butternut squash stuffing, in addition to your choice of rice and 3 sides. Substitutions & add-ons available upon request. All pre-orders must be in by Friday, Nov. 15th. (Limited time slots available!)
12:45 PM PICK UP$199.00
THIS ITEM IS A PRE-ORDER AND WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25TH AT THE SELECTED TIME. Each order serves 6-8 people and includes a 14lb honey-glazed turkey & gravy, sake cranberry relish, and butternut squash stuffing, in addition to your choice of rice and 3 sides. Substitutions & add-ons available upon request. All pre-orders must be in by Friday, Nov. 15th. (Limited time slots available!)
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

1424 Alton Rd, Miami Beach FL 33139

Directions

