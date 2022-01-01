Go
Drunken Fish

Drunken Fish is the most highly-regarded sushi & Japanese dining experience in the Midwest. Enjoy your favorite dish by placing your order conveniently online for pick up!

14 East 14th St.

Popular Items

Rainbow Roll$16.75
Crab + eel, topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado, eel sauce, masago + sprouts
Spicy Salmon Roll$10.25
Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.25
Tuna, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
Mango Roll$16.50
Crab, mango, + avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura crumbs
Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Spicy Eskimo Roll$16.25
Crab, cucumber, + cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, ponzu sauce, garlic mayo, jalapeño slices + tobiko
Starburst Roll$16.75
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha
California Roll$7.75
Crab, cucumber, + avocado, topped with masago + sesame seeds
Drunken Fish Roll$16.50
Shrimp tempura, japanese mayo + asparagus, topped with tuna, japanese mayo, eel sauce, masago, tempura crumbs + sprouts
Location

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
