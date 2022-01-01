Go
Drunken Cobra

Conveniently nestled between Rocket Baby Bakery and Speedway - Drunken Cobra is a low-key neighborhood tavern where friends, family, neighbors and the community get together for classic cocktails, a variety of brews, locally-inspired food and great tunes.

6818 W North Ave

NEK'S BONELESS WINGS$10.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: Honey Garlic, BBQ or Spicy Buffalo served with celery sticks. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
HEFF-NER$11.00
Beef patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and original Cobra sauce, served on a fresh roll.
PLUNKER - CHICKEN$9.00
Grilled chicken breast with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and the original Cobra sauce served on a fresh roll.
THE CAPTAIN$11.00
Two pieces of fried cod in a zesty batter served with French fries or Tots, fresh rye bread & butter, homemade creamy coleslaw, lemon wedge & tartar sauce. (Additional cod piece $2)
BIG G'S CHICKEN TENDERS$6.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with French fries and applesauce cup
DOMBROSKI TENDERS$8.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with ranch, blue cheese, BBQ or Vinny's sauce (1/2 A-1 & 1/2 Ketchup).
TAIT - BURGER$13.00
Beef patty with cheddar, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, fried onions and garlic aioli, served on a fresh roll.
MRS. B'S$11.00
Mixed greens with dried cranberries, candied pecans, sliced apples and crumbled chevre cheese. Finished with a homemade lemon honey vinaigrette.
RED DOT POUTINE$9.00
Fresh Fries of Tater Tots with brown gravy & fresh cheese curds
K-DOGG$8.00
Chopped romaine with creamy Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and parmesan.
Wauwatosa WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
