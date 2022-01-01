Go
Toast

Drunken Corner

A cute little eatery with a great patio. Great food. Great Drinks. Great Service.

517 Berry Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jerk Lamb Chops$38.00
A half rack of jerk lamb chops, served with red potatoes and greens
Lemonade$3.00
Jambalaya grits$5.00
Country Lunch$15.00
Our thick juicy pork chop, perfectly battered and fried, served with mashed red potatoes & our delicious greens.
Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
Raspberry Lemonade$25.00
Cheeseburger Sliders$9.00
2 flame grilled beef sliders served with American cheese, tomato, spring mix and house aioli.
Sittin' Sidewayz$14.00
A strawberry sidecar on the rocks sittin on top of the frozen sidecar.
Fried Catfish Platter$16.99
Perfectly fried catfish, served with our dirty rice and delicious greens.
Green Tea Shot$5.00
See full menu

Location

517 Berry Rd

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ta'Nis Restaurant & Daiquiri Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Muelle Seafood

No reviews yet

Seafood Restaurant

Monkey's Tail

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Underbelly Burger

No reviews yet

Beautiful burgers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston