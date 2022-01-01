Go
DRY 85

Bourbon | Beer | Provisions

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

193B Main Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (121 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Grits$4.00
Seafood Mac$15.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Fried Chicken$15.00
Salmon & Kale$16.00
BLT$13.00
DRY 85$16.00
Brunch Burger$15.00
Steak Salad$17.00
**Honeydew List$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

193B Main Street

Annapolis MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
