DRY 85
Bourbon | Beer | Provisions
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
193B Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
193B Main Street
Annapolis MD
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Red Red Wine Bar
Let Us Pour You Another Glass Soon!
Fox's Den
Beer and Bourbon bar specializing in Wood fired Brick oven Pizza.
Billy Goat Pizza
Pizza
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern
Annapolis Maryland has an abundance of historical locations. From the oldest Statehouse in the union to the landing place of Kunte Kinte. Annapolis has history covered. So, of course the town’s favorite bar and grill is is deeply embedded in the history of the city as well as the United States itself. In fact, you might argue that the history piled in every brick of the building is what makes O’Brien’s so good.