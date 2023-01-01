Dry Ridge restaurants you'll love
Must-try Dry Ridge restaurants
More about Beans Cafe & Bakery
Beans Cafe & Bakery
21 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge
|Popular items
|World Famous Club
|$8.99
Full Club- Sourdough Bread, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, House Sauce (Roasted Red Pepper Mayo), Lettuce, Tomato.
Comes with a Pickle Spear, and Bakery Treat of the Day.
|Donut
|$1.49
All our donuts are made fresh daily in the wee hours of the morning for your enjoyment! Day before pre-orders can be built to specifics, but same day orders cannot be guaranteed as options become limited as we sell out.
|Bacon Cheddar Chicken
|$8.49
Full Bacon Cheddar Chicken- Country White Roll, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato.
Served with a Pickle Spear and Bakery Treat of the Day.
More about Browning's Country Ham Cafe - 12 S Main Street
Browning's Country Ham Cafe - 12 S Main Street
12 S Main Street, Dry Ridge