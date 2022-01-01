Go
Dry Storage Bakehouse

3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181

Popular Items

Croissant$4.00
Country Loaf$10.00
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
egg, cheddar, spicy aioli, and berkshire pork sausage on a sonoran sesame seed bun
Pumpkin Millet Miso Soup$5.00
single serving of miso soup with bonito and wakame
Onigiri$4.00
stuffed rice ball w/choice of smoked trout or mushroom kombu filling
Baguette$7.00
Masa Tea Cake$3.00
A corn and almond flour tea cake.
(Gluten Free)
Cardamom Swirl$6.00
cardamom, infused pastry, pumpkin miso frangipane, baked apples, maple drizzle
Savory Danish$5.50
rotating toppings
Seeded Sourdough$11.00
Location

boulder CO

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
