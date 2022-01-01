Dryft
Classic New England dishes with a focus on fresh seafood, local ingredients, and house-made pastas.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
500 Ocean Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
500 Ocean Ave
Revere MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mission Beach House
Come and sea us at the Beach!
Margarita's
Come in and enjoy!
Luberto’s Pastry Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Volare Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!