Classic New England dishes with a focus on fresh seafood, local ingredients, and house-made pastas.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

500 Ocean Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (499 reviews)

Popular Items

Dryft Cheeseburger$17.00
Brandt prime blend, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, fries, pickle
Buffalo Cauliflower$15.00
breadcrumb, blue cheese, celery
Chicken Parmesan$25.00
fettuccine, marinara, mozzarella, basil
Truffle Fries$12.00
Parmesan
Fried Calamari$16.00
pickled cherry peppers, Calabrian chili aioli
Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
fried goat cheese, strawberries, arugula, pistachios, sherry vinaigrette
Large Sausage Macaroni$26.00
vodka sauce, sweet Italian sausage, peas, parmigiano reggiano
Chicken "Under a Brick"$27.00
brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, chicken jus
Large Bolognese$27.00
rigatoni, parmesan, basil
Earth Bowl$18.00
warm quinoa, corn, shaved cauliflower, roasted red pepper, kale, zucchini, queso fresco, lime vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 Ocean Ave

Revere MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

