D.S. Tequila Co.

D.S. Tequila Co. is a contemporary casual, full service, tex-mex restaurant and bar in the heart of Lakeview, Chicago. Our menu features gourmet à la carte tacos, cooked to order burgers, quesadillas, giant salads, and a wide assortment of appetizers to share.

3352 North Halsted

Popular Items

Bourbon Chicken Taco (à la carte)$6.45
bourbon chicken, crispy onion strings, jalapeño ranch, sweet n’ tangy bourbon sauce, scallions
Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)$6.45
coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco
Fried Chicken Taco (à la carte)$5.95
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, roma tomato, jalapeño ranch
Chips & Queso Dip$11.95
creamy queso dip with chips
Taco Trio Dinner ·$19.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and black beans topped with queso fresco
Basket Seasoned Corkscrew Fries$9.00
Chips & Dip ·
Chips with your choice of dip
Location

3352 North Halsted

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
