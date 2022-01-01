D.S. Tequila Co.
D.S. Tequila Co. is a contemporary casual, full service, tex-mex restaurant and bar in the heart of Lakeview, Chicago. Our menu features gourmet à la carte tacos, cooked to order burgers, quesadillas, giant salads, and a wide assortment of appetizers to share.
3352 North Halsted
Popular Items
Location
3352 North Halsted
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Come on in and enjoy!
Buena Vista Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Wicked & Sweet
It's all wicked good!!
ZaZas Pizzeria
New York style pizzeria serving up artisan slices and whole pies