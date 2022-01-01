Go
Toast

D-Spot

WE ARE ONLY OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP. Please, call the store once you arrive to have your order brought out. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7129 10th St N • $$

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Widow
Our ORIGINAL famous sauce! Soy glaze with honey and roasted fennel. Everybody's gotta try it!
Tarantula
Soy glaze with honey, roasted garlic, and chiles. Topped with Sriracha and fried garlic. Pork sung is temporarily unavailable in the area. THIS IS THE #1 SELLER
Harissa Aioli$0.47
Dip served with D’s Seasoned Fries
D's Seasoned Frie$5.00
Straight cut fries with our secret seasoning! Comes with one Harissa Aioli side.
Bleu Cheese$0.47
House made blue cheese cream
Buffalo Bill
Buffalo and our blue cheese blended together!
Ranch Dressing$0.47
House made buttermilk ranch dressing!
Honey BBQ
A good ol' classic!
El Rancho
Buffalo and our buttermilk ranch fused together!
Buffalo
Classic style Buffalo sauce!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

7129 10th St N

Oakdale MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CRAVE Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

5-8 Club - Maplewood

No reviews yet

In 1928 the 5-8 Club opened as a "speakeasy" serving beer and liquor illegally to its thirsty patrons. 5-8 Tavern and Grill opened in May 2002. Today, it is still known for the Juicy Lucy burger, famous beers, generous portions and thoughtful service!

Aloha Poke Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston