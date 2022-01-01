Fergusons Downtown
Fergusons Loves You!
1028 E Fremont St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1028 E Fremont St
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Soda at the Nest
Come in and enjoy!
Mothership Coffee Roasters
Mothership is a Las Vegas based coffee roasting company. Our downtown cafe offer a good selection of coffee drinks and yummy pastries that come fresh from our bakery every morning. Plenty of seating and a great outdoor area to hangout in.
725-735-4539
The Usual Place
Come in and enjoy!
CRAB N SPICE - Spring MTN
Come and enjoy a different level of Seafood Boil!