The Brit

The newly remodeled Brit at San Pedro Square is a fantastic sports bar and British pub with world class cocktails, craft beers and incredible food!

173 West Santa Clara Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
house brined, hand dipped fried chicken | napa cabbage slaw | pickled cucumbers | provolone | kimchi aioli | toasted brioche | brit pub chips
Mojo Pulled Pork Sliders$15.00
pulled mojo pork | mirin daikon cabbage slaw | scratch bbq | toasted brioche | brit pub chips
Caesar Salad$10.00
crisp romaine | scratch caesar dressing | herb croutons | shaved parmesan
Pulled Chicken Sliders$15.00
pulled herb chicken breast | mirin napa cabbage slaw | toasted brioche | brit pub chips
Baby Kale & Brussel Sprout Salad$12.00
baby kale | shaved brussel sprouts | cherry tomatoes | pecans | dried cranberries | feta | raspberry vinaigrette
Side Mashed Potatoes$6.00
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$16.00
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | avocado | havarti | lettuce | tomato | onion | harissa cilantro aioli | toasted ciabatta roll | brit pub chips
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$13.00
vermont white cheddar | applewood smoked bacon | panko
Classic Fish & Chips$19.00
fresh wild pacific true cod | house bass ale beer batter | scratch tartar sauce | brit pub chips
Location

173 West Santa Clara Street

San Jose CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
