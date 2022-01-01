Go
Toast

Dong Ting Chun Redmond

Authentic Hunan Cuisine. We source the best to cook with love.

7425 166th ave NE STE C230

No reviews yet

Popular Items

梅菜扣肉（含夹包）Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetable$18.99
白米饭 White Rice$1.50
擂辣椒茄子皮蛋 Mashed Eggplant, Green Pepper and Century Eggs$16.99
拆骨肉荷包蛋 Stew Short Rib with Fried Egg$17.99
金牌小炒黄牛 Stir-Fried Beef$18.99
干煸四季豆 Dry-fried Green Beans$14.99
大盆花菜 Dry-Fried Cauliflower$16.99
坡子街热卤 Po Zi Street Braised Dishes$16.99
农家小炒肉 Farmer’s Pork$16.99
汽锅胡椒猪肚鸡 Chicken Soup with Hog Haw$24.99
See full menu

Location

7425 166th ave NE STE C230

Redmond WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in Redmond, WA for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Homegrown - Redmond

No reviews yet

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Prime Steakhouse

No reviews yet

We're a contemporary twist on the classic steakhouse.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston