Dong Ting Chun Redmond
Authentic Hunan Cuisine. We source the best to cook with love.
7425 166th ave NE STE C230
Popular Items
Location
7425 166th ave NE STE C230
Redmond WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Matador
Come to The Matador in Redmond, WA for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!
Homegrown - Redmond
Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Prime Steakhouse
We're a contemporary twist on the classic steakhouse.