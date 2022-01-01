Go
A map showing the location of Zama Kitchen & Bar - 213 South Harbor BoulevardView gallery

Zama Kitchen & Bar - 213 South Harbor Boulevard

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

213 South Harbor Boulevard

Fullerton, CA 92832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

213 South Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton CA 92832

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
141 E Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Roman Cucina
orange starNo Reviews
211 North Harbor Boulevard Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Cupid's Hotdogs OC - 106 North Harbor Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
106 North Harbor Boulevard Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton - 714-526-2729
orange starNo Reviews
301 E Amerige Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
204 N. Harbor Blvd Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,692
128 W Wilshire Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000482 - Amerige Center
orange star4.4 • 906
1949 W. Malvern Ave. Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Fullerton

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Zama Kitchen & Bar - 213 South Harbor Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston