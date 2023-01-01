Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Du Bois

Go
Du Bois restaurants
Toast

Du Bois restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Duffers' Tavern - Treasure Lake

37 Castletan Court, Treasure Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese.
Blueberry Chicken Salad$15.00
Fresh blueberries, crumbled goat cheese, candied walnuts, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and grilled chicken
Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken salad with mild yellow curry, diced apples, celery, and cashews, topped with Sriracha & green onion
More about Duffers' Tavern - Treasure Lake
Banner pic

 

19th Hole Tavern - Treasure Lake - 231 Palmetto Road

231 Palmetto Road, DuBois

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Italian Salad$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Tomato, Parmesan, Onion, & Roasted Red Peppers
More about 19th Hole Tavern - Treasure Lake - 231 Palmetto Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Du Bois

Steak Salad

Chef Salad

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Du Bois to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Butler

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Saint Marys

No reviews yet

Franklin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (143 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston