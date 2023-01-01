Chicken salad in Du Bois
Duffers' Tavern - Treasure Lake
37 Castletan Court, Treasure Lake
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese.
|Blueberry Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Fresh blueberries, crumbled goat cheese, candied walnuts, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and grilled chicken
|Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken salad with mild yellow curry, diced apples, celery, and cashews, topped with Sriracha & green onion