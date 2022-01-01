Du Quoin restaurants you'll love
Du Quoin's top cuisines
Must-try Du Quoin restaurants
More about St. Nicholas Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
St. Nicholas Brewing Company
12 S. OAK ST., Du Quoin
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$11.25
Tossed in your choice of: sweet BBQ, house buffalo, fire sauce, Asian sensation or garlic parmesan, served with celery & ranch.
|Catfish & Chips
|$15.95
Two fillets, hand battered and crispy, served with fries, hush puppies, slaw, and tartar sauce
|8oz King Cut Sirloin Steak
|$18.95
Center cut all Angus beef steak served with a house salad and your choice of fries, chips, or baked potato (potato served after 4pm).
More about Salty Boar
Salty Boar
17 W Main St, Du Quoin
|Popular items
|Boneless Turkey Breast (5-7lbs)
|$60.00
More about St. Nicholas Brewing Company
St. Nicholas Brewing Company
111 Ferry Street, Chester
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$8.00
|Side Buffalo
|$0.25
|Bowl Soup
|$4.50