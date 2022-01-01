Du Quoin restaurants you'll love

Must-try Du Quoin restaurants

St. Nicholas Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

St. Nicholas Brewing Company

12 S. OAK ST., Du Quoin

Avg 4.6 (1326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.25
Tossed in your choice of: sweet BBQ, house buffalo, fire sauce, Asian sensation or garlic parmesan, served with celery & ranch.
Catfish & Chips$15.95
Two fillets, hand battered and crispy, served with fries, hush puppies, slaw, and tartar sauce
8oz King Cut Sirloin Steak$18.95
Center cut all Angus beef steak served with a house salad and your choice of fries, chips, or baked potato (potato served after 4pm).
More about St. Nicholas Brewing Company
Salty Boar image

 

Salty Boar

17 W Main St, Du Quoin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Turkey Breast (5-7lbs)$60.00
More about Salty Boar
St. Nicholas Brewing Company image

 

St. Nicholas Brewing Company

111 Ferry Street, Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
Side Buffalo$0.25
Bowl Soup$4.50
More about St. Nicholas Brewing Company
