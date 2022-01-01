Go
Toast

Dubbel Dutch Hotel

Come in and enjoy!

819 N MARSHALL ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

$50 Gift Card$50.00
Hot Coffee$3.00
6pk Lakefront Hazy Rabbit$20.00
Honey Roasted$2.00
Debutante$9.00
Ketel One Grapefruit Rose Vodka, Clover Elderflower Gin, Lime, Mint, Tonic. Served on ice in a wine glass.
French 75$10.00
Gin & Juice & Fizz$8.00
Whitley Neill Quince Gin, Bitter Truth Apricot Liqueur, Mineragua Sparkling Water, Lemon Peel. Served in a bottle.
16oz Mug$25.00
Chai Rye$10.00
Limousin Rye & Twisted Path Chai served on the rocks with an orange peel.
Early Sunset$8.00
Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, Lemon, Sugar, Brut. Served up in a champagne flute.

Location

819 N MARSHALL ST

MILWAUKEE WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

The goal of our family-owned and operated establishment is to provide our guests with an enjoyable dining experience in a comfortable atmosphere.
A great dining experience starts with great food. Our menu is designed to be approachable, unique, and dynamic to fit the dining patterns of our guests. At Buckley’s, every customer is treated like an old friend, whether it’s their 1st or their 100th time in.
We look forward to getting to know you. Cheers!

Rare Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe at the Plaza

No reviews yet

A bustling vintage cafe that locals consider a Milwaukee treasure. With wholesome eats and warm service, the Cafe is a nod to a simpler time. We proudly feature our local vendors.

Flannery's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston