Dubbel Dutch Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
819 N MARSHALL ST
Popular Items
Location
819 N MARSHALL ST
MILWAUKEE WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
The goal of our family-owned and operated establishment is to provide our guests with an enjoyable dining experience in a comfortable atmosphere.
A great dining experience starts with great food. Our menu is designed to be approachable, unique, and dynamic to fit the dining patterns of our guests. At Buckley’s, every customer is treated like an old friend, whether it’s their 1st or their 100th time in.
We look forward to getting to know you. Cheers!
Rare Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe at the Plaza
A bustling vintage cafe that locals consider a Milwaukee treasure. With wholesome eats and warm service, the Cafe is a nod to a simpler time. We proudly feature our local vendors.
Flannery's
Come in and enjoy!