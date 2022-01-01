Go
Dublin 4 Gastropub

26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102 • $$

Avg 4.7 (642 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish and Chips$25.00
fresh norwegian cod, allagash white beer batter, crushed garden peas, sea salt + malt vinegar hand-cut fries
*Ali would pair this with 'Lieu Dit Melon, Santa Maria Valley, CA 2018' or the 'Chapman Crafted Pilsner'
Classic Caesar$15.00
roma tomatoes, roasted garlic brioche croutons, fried capers, shaved parmesan
D4 Gastro Burger$24.00
aged irish cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, dijon aioli
House-Cured Corned Beef Reuben$24.00
house-made sauerkraut, gruyere, D4 dressing, marbled bread
Guinness Brown Bread$9.00
kerrygold butter, clover honey, jacobsen sea salt
Braised Short Rib$38.00
horseradish potato puree, baby root vegetables, caramelized pearl onions, braising jus
Cottage Pie - Individual Serving$26.00
prime beef, roasted pearl onions, fresh shucked peas, aged irish cheddar potato puree, cabernet reduction
*Darren would pair this with 'Tre Leoni By Whitehall Lane,' or a Guinness
Heirloom Beet Salad$15.00
wild rocket, humboldt fog, toasted hazelnuts, balsamic reduction, smoked salt
Bangers & Mash$24.00
potato puree, caramelized onion, whole grain mustard jameson cream sauce
D4 Reuben Rolls$14.00
house cured corned beef, sauerkraut, irish cheddar cheese, D4 dipping sauce
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102

Mission Viejo CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
