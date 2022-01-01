Dublin restaurants you'll love

Dublin restaurants
Toast
  • Dublin

Must-try Dublin restaurants

Hana Yoon Corp image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • STEAKS

Hana Yoon Corp

7298 San Ramon Rd, Dublin

Avg 4.5 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Hibachi$23.95
Delectable shrimp, cooked with lemon.
Chicken Hibachi$17.95
All-white meat chicken breast mixed with salt, pepper, and soy sauce.
Chicken Fried Rice$6.50
More about Hana Yoon Corp
PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN

6601 Dublin Blvd Ste B, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$30.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
GOBI MANCHURIAN$10.99
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$31.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
Denica's Real Food Kitchen image

COOKIES

Denica's Real Food Kitchen

6058 Dougherty Road, Dublin

Avg 4.4 (5455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before
Kalua Pork Hash$20.00
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast
Giant Cinnamon Roll$8.00
glazed giant cinnamon roll
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
The Banana Garden image

 

The Banana Garden

4100 Grafton St, Dublin

Avg 4.3 (1939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Char Kway Teow$13.00
Stir fried soft rice noodles or Vermicelli with shrimp, squids, eggs and bean sprouts
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Fresh dice pineapple, shrimp, peas and cashew nuts in a pineapple shell
Rendang Beef$17.50
Chunk Beef simmered with malaysian spices in rich red curry sauce
More about The Banana Garden
Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too! image

 

Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!

11891 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$7.95
Traditional dressing tossed with romaine
PASTA$12.95
Marinara, Bolognese, Pomodoro Alfredo Sauce - Pesto or Alfredo $1 - Add meatballs or Italian sausages or mushrooms $16.95
HOUSE SALAD$6.95
Tomato, carrot, cucumber, kidney bean, red cabbage, lettuce, croutons
More about Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!
Urban Ka-Re House image

CURRY • TAPAS • NOODLES

Urban Ka-Re House

3882 Fallon Road, Dublin

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Karaage$12.99
Deep fried chicken nuggets
Chicken Katsu Sando$8.99
Chicken Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
Katsu Sando$8.99
Pork Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
More about Urban Ka-Re House
Amici's image

 

Amici's

4640 Tassajara Road, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
More about Amici's
Pacific Catch image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Catch

5251 Martinelli Way, Dublin

Avg 4.5 (9593 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pacific Catch
Biryaniz image

 

Biryaniz

6830 Village Parkway, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Biryaniz

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dublin

Roti

Caesar Salad

Fried Rice

