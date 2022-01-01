Dublin restaurants you'll love
More about Hana Yoon Corp
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • STEAKS
Hana Yoon Corp
7298 San Ramon Rd, Dublin
|Popular items
|Shrimp Hibachi
|$23.95
Delectable shrimp, cooked with lemon.
|Chicken Hibachi
|$17.95
All-white meat chicken breast mixed with salt, pepper, and soy sauce.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$6.50
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
6601 Dublin Blvd Ste B, Dublin
|Popular items
|CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$30.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
|GOBI MANCHURIAN
|$10.99
A traditional Chinese food made Indian way with aromatic spices and flavor. It's the best of both worlds and simply yummylicious.
|BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$31.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
More about Denica's Real Food Kitchen
COOKIES
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
6058 Dougherty Road, Dublin
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before
|Kalua Pork Hash
|$20.00
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast
|Giant Cinnamon Roll
|$8.00
glazed giant cinnamon roll
More about The Banana Garden
The Banana Garden
4100 Grafton St, Dublin
|Popular items
|Char Kway Teow
|$13.00
Stir fried soft rice noodles or Vermicelli with shrimp, squids, eggs and bean sprouts
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.00
Fresh dice pineapple, shrimp, peas and cashew nuts in a pineapple shell
|Rendang Beef
|$17.50
Chunk Beef simmered with malaysian spices in rich red curry sauce
More about Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!
Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!
11891 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$7.95
Traditional dressing tossed with romaine
|PASTA
|$12.95
Marinara, Bolognese, Pomodoro Alfredo Sauce - Pesto or Alfredo $1 - Add meatballs or Italian sausages or mushrooms $16.95
|HOUSE SALAD
|$6.95
Tomato, carrot, cucumber, kidney bean, red cabbage, lettuce, croutons
More about Urban Ka-Re House
CURRY • TAPAS • NOODLES
Urban Ka-Re House
3882 Fallon Road, Dublin
|Popular items
|Chicken Karaage
|$12.99
Deep fried chicken nuggets
|Chicken Katsu Sando
|$8.99
Chicken Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
|Katsu Sando
|$8.99
Pork Cutlet, cabbage, shokupan bread
More about Amici's
Amici's
4640 Tassajara Road, Dublin
|Popular items
|AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
|FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
More about Pacific Catch
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Catch
5251 Martinelli Way, Dublin
More about Biryaniz
Biryaniz
6830 Village Parkway, Dublin