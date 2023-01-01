Cheeseburgers in Dublin
Dublin restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Pacific Catch - Dublin
5251 Martinelli Way, Dublin
|WestCoast Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$13.00
a la carte 6 oz natural Wagyu beef, cooked medium (pink inside), white cheddar, tomato, baby arugula, pickled onions, citrus aioli, sesame slaw on the side
Armadillo Willy's - Dublin
4480 Tassajara Road, Dublin
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.99
Double-Smoked Bacon, Checldar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
|Cheeseburger A la Carte
|$15.69
Choice of Natural Swiss, Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, Blue, or American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
|Cheeseburger
|$15.69
