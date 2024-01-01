Gulab jamun in Dublin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dublin restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN

6601 Dublin Blvd Ste B, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GULAB JAMUN$4.99
RABDI GULAB JAMUN$6.99
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
Consumer pic

 

Chaat Bhavan Dublin

4112 Grafton Street, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$5.99
Melt-in-your-mouth fried cheese dumplings soaked in rose-flavored sugar syrup
More about Chaat Bhavan Dublin

