Huevos rancheros in Dublin

Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Dublin
6058 Dougherty Road, Dublin
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes
Copper Skillet Restaurant - 7265 Amador Valley Blvd
7265 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin
|Huevos Rancheros Granada
|$16.40
Two corn tortillas covered with refried beans and zesty ground beef, smothered in español sauce, and topped with three eggs, cheeses, sour cream, guacamole and crunchy corn chips. Olé!