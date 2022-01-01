Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Dublin

Go
Dublin restaurants
Toast

Dublin restaurants that serve lassi

Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN

6601 Dublin Blvd Ste B, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MANGO LASSI$2.99
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
Item pic

 

The Banana Garden

4100 Grafton St, Dublin

Avg 4.3 (1939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi
The popular malay drink Mango Lassi is a delicious blend of mangoes and yogurt with a touch of cardamom
More about The Banana Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Dublin

Shrimp Fried Rice

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Chicken Curry

Roti

Minestrone Soup

Pies

Garlic Bread

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Dublin to explore

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston