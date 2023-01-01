Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Dublin

Dublin restaurants
Dublin restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN

6601 Dublin Blvd Ste B, Dublin

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PANEER TIKKA MASALA$11.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
Main pic

 

Chaat Bhavan Dublin - 4112 Grafton Street

4112 Grafton Street, Dublin

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Wrap$13.99
Cottage cheese and green vegetables cooked in a clay oven with herbs and spices served with chaas or soda
Paneer Tikka Masala$13.99
Cottage cheese, onions, and spices cooked in chaat bhavan signature sauce
More about Chaat Bhavan Dublin - 4112 Grafton Street

