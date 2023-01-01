Paneer tikka in Dublin
Dublin restaurants that serve paneer tikka
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN
6601 Dublin Blvd Ste B, Dublin
|PANEER TIKKA MASALA
|$11.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
More about Chaat Bhavan Dublin - 4112 Grafton Street
Chaat Bhavan Dublin - 4112 Grafton Street
4112 Grafton Street, Dublin
|Paneer Tikka Wrap
|$13.99
Cottage cheese and green vegetables cooked in a clay oven with herbs and spices served with chaas or soda
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Cottage cheese, onions, and spices cooked in chaat bhavan signature sauce