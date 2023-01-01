Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Dublin

Go
Dublin restaurants
Toast

Dublin restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

Burma! Burma! - Dublin

7294 San Ramon Road, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosas$13.00
Deep fried hand-made wheat flour wraps filled with potatoes, onion, and spices served with our special house sauce.
Samosa Soup (V)$13.00
Samosas and falafel with potatoes, chickpeas, cabbage, jalapenos, red onion, bay leaves, paprika, masala, tamarind, turmeric and dried chili.
Samosa Salad (V)$14.00
Samosas with cabbage, red and fried onion, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos, mint, sesame seeds, fried garlic, yellow bean powder, tamarind sauce and splash of samosas soup on your choice of green.
More about Burma! Burma! - Dublin
Main pic

 

Chaat Bhavan Dublin - 4112 Grafton Street

4112 Grafton Street, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa$4.99
Triangular crispy shell stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, and coriander and served with chutney
More about Chaat Bhavan Dublin - 4112 Grafton Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Dublin

Chow Fun

Sticky Rice

Shrimp Rolls

Beef Curry

Chicken Fried Steaks

Gobi Manchurian

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Dublin to explore

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.7 (34 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (64 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1741 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1068 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston