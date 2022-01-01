Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood soup in Dublin

Go
Dublin restaurants
Toast

Dublin restaurants that serve seafood soup

Item pic

 

The Banana Garden

4100 Grafton St, Dublin

Avg 4.3 (1939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Malay Seafood Laksa Noodle Soup$18.00
Vegetables, shrimp, noodles & puff tofu in Chef's special malay curry broth
More about The Banana Garden
Main pic

 

Mandarin Delight

4580 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Soup 海鮮湯$13.95
More about Mandarin Delight

Browse other tasty dishes in Dublin

Garlic Bread

Eggplant Parm

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Lasagna

Chicken Curry

Chicken Soup

Chicken Fried Rice

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Dublin to explore

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston