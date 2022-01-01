Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp fried rice in
Dublin
/
Dublin
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
Dublin restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • STEAKS
Hana Yoon Corp
7298 San Ramon Rd, Dublin
Avg 4.5
(735 reviews)
Shrimp Fried Rice
$7.50
More about Hana Yoon Corp
Mandarin Delight
4580 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin
No reviews yet
Shrimp Fried Rice 蝦炒飯
$12.95
More about Mandarin Delight
