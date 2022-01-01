Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Dublin

Dublin restaurants
Dublin restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Amici's

4640 Tassajara Road, Dublin

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Consumer pic

 

Rigatoni's - Dublin

7350 Dublin Blvd, Dublin

House Spaghetti$14.00
Tossed in our Italian sausage and tomato sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
Our house spaghetti with oven roasted meatballs.
