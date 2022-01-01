Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet and sour chicken in Dublin

Dublin restaurants
Dublin restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

Item pic

 

The Banana Garden

4100 Grafton St, Dublin

Avg 4.3 (1939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Malay Sweet & Sour Chicken$16.00
Chicken with pineapple and Chef’s special sweet and sour sauce
Main pic

 

Mandarin Delight

4580 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸雞$14.50
