Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tandoori roti in
Dublin
/
Dublin
/
Tandoori Roti
Dublin restaurants that serve tandoori roti
Kailash Parbat
3982 Summit Road, Dublin
No reviews yet
TANDOORI ROTI
$2.99
More about Kailash Parbat
Chaat Bhavan Dublin
4112 Grafton Street, Dublin
No reviews yet
Tandoori Roti (10)
$24.99
10 pieces
Tandoori Roti
$3.99
Traditional whole wheat Indian bread made in clay oven
More about Chaat Bhavan Dublin
Browse other tasty dishes in Dublin
Vegetable Biryani
Rasmalai
French Fries
Hot And Sour Soup
Cheesy Bread
Garlic Chicken
Roti
Gulab Jamun
More near Dublin to explore
Fremont
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Livermore
Avg 4.7
(45 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Pleasanton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Hayward
Avg 4.1
(38 restaurants)
San Leandro
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
San Ramon
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(796 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(285 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(82 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.2
(52 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1976 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(205 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1209 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston