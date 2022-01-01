Dublin restaurants you'll love

Dublin restaurants
Toast
Dublin's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Dublin restaurants

Rebol image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rebol

6608 Longshore Street, Dublin

Avg 4.8 (1743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
Crispy Garlic (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
Citrus Guacamole (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
More about Rebol
101 Beer Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

7509 Sawmill Rd, Dublin

Avg 4.2 (878 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Housemade Loaded Tater Tots$8.95
Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Chives & Sriracha Cream
101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
Pork Belly Cuban$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
Frank and Carl's image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Frank and Carl's

6558 Longshore St, Dublin

Avg 4.5 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Will.I.Am$5.00
For Kids - Half Portion Sub Served However They Want
cold, hot, steamed, or upside down - choose your meat + choose your cheese - choose your toppings
Everything Bagel Chips + Frank & Carl's Pimiento Cheese$5.00
House Made
everything bagel chips served with a side of Frank & Carl's signature pimiento cheese
Choose your own Adventure Starting Price$3.00
Price is to be determined based on ingredients.
More about Frank and Carl's
The Point 614 image

 

The Point 614

16 North High Street, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MIXED PEPITO (BEEF/CHICKEN)$10.99
1/2 baguette bread, 10.5 oz. Finely chopped prime beef with chicken, bacon, and pecorino cheese
THE BUCKEYE BARBECUE (For 2)$24.99
Sirloin Beef, Fried Pork, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Grilled Cheese, served with Guasacaca, Tostones and French Fries. For 2 persons
CLASSIC BURGER [3x2]$13.99
Fine selection of bread, delicious meat with cheddar cheese and bacon included, additional cheese of your choice, tomato, lettuce, onion, bacon slice, tomato sauce and mayo
More about The Point 614
NHB - Dublin image

 

NHB - Dublin

56 N. High St, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Nash Chicken$13.00
Fresh chicken breast / hand breaded or grilled / nashville hot chicken seasoning / house pimento cheese / candied bacon / house brined pickles / jalapeno relish / lettuce / potato bun / choice of side
Veggie Burger$13.00
house roasted quinoa & cauliflower veggie burger / midwest greens / avocado / tomato / pickled red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
Chicken Tenders and Fries$14.00
5 house brined chicken tenders / hand breaded to order / fried crispy / choice of wing sauce / choice of dressing / served w/ fries or choice of side
More about NHB - Dublin
Harvest image

 

Harvest

45 N. High Street, Dublin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
mozzarella/provolone, red onion, pepperoncini
Almond Pesto Pizza$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
Kale Caesar$14.00
local lacinato kale, parmigiano reggiano, toasted hazelnuts, house caesar dressing
More about Harvest
VASO Rooftop Lounge image

 

VASO Rooftop Lounge

6540 Riverside Drive, Dublin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DIET PEPSI$2.49
More about VASO Rooftop Lounge
La Vina image

SEAFOOD

La Vina

7155 Corazon Dr, Dublin

Avg 4.7 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bourbon Pairing & Tasting Ticket 12.05.19 (Includes Gratuity)$59.00
This ticket is for a Small Batch Bourbon tasting & 5-Course Food Pairing on December 5th starting at 6:30 pm.
Come and experience an incredible evening with other Bourbon lovers and enjoy some of the greatest brands in all of Whiskey!
If you haven't already been to one of our Whisk(e)y nights then you're missing out! We have hosted the Buffalo Trace Ambassador. We celebrated national Scotch Day with the Ambassador from Brown-Forman for our Whiskey vs Whiskey tasting and Whiskey Pete from Old Forester to taste the entire Whisk(e)y Row Series and most recently Four Roses Ambassador Mark Combs was here from the distillery!
More about La Vina
Last Call Music Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Last Call Music Bar & Grill

5815 Karric Square Drive, Dublin

Avg 4.2 (92 reviews)
Takeout
More about Last Call Music Bar & Grill
Hen Quarter - Dublin image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hen Quarter - Dublin

6628 Riverside Dr, Dublin

Avg 4.5 (1909 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hen Quarter - Dublin
Scene75 Entertainment Columbus image

 

Scene75 Entertainment Columbus

5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Scene75 Entertainment Columbus
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

102 North High Street, Dublin

Avg 4.7 (9813 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin

7148 Muirfield Dr., Dublin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Short Ribs$29.00
Tender, braised beef short ribs, port wine demi-glace, roasted mushroom risotto, glazed carrots
Harvest Salmon$18.00
Mixed greens, maple-dijon vinaigrette, toasted walnuts, pears, blueberries, goat cheese, caramelized salmon
Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp$16.00
Tuscan spices, grape tomato relish, parmesan polenta, balsamic glaze
More about Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin
Katzinger's Delicatessen Dublin image

 

Katzinger's Delicatessen Dublin

7160 Muirfield Drive, Dublin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Katzinger's Delicatessen Dublin
Restaurant banner

 

Weenie Wonder - Dublin

6562 Riverside Drive, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Weenie Wonder - Dublin
Restaurant banner

 

Kona Craft Kitchen

6757 Longshore St, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Kona Craft Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dublin

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

