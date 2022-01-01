Dublin restaurants you'll love
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rebol
6608 Longshore Street, Dublin
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE
|$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
|Crispy Garlic (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
|Citrus Guacamole (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
7509 Sawmill Rd, Dublin
|Popular items
|Housemade Loaded Tater Tots
|$8.95
Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Chives & Sriracha Cream
|101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
|Pork Belly Cuban
|$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Frank and Carl's
6558 Longshore St, Dublin
|Popular items
|Will.I.Am
|$5.00
For Kids - Half Portion Sub Served However They Want
cold, hot, steamed, or upside down - choose your meat + choose your cheese - choose your toppings
|Everything Bagel Chips + Frank & Carl's Pimiento Cheese
|$5.00
House Made
everything bagel chips served with a side of Frank & Carl's signature pimiento cheese
|Choose your own Adventure Starting Price
|$3.00
Price is to be determined based on ingredients.
The Point 614
16 North High Street, Dublin
|Popular items
|MIXED PEPITO (BEEF/CHICKEN)
|$10.99
1/2 baguette bread, 10.5 oz. Finely chopped prime beef with chicken, bacon, and pecorino cheese
|THE BUCKEYE BARBECUE (For 2)
|$24.99
Sirloin Beef, Fried Pork, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Grilled Cheese, served with Guasacaca, Tostones and French Fries. For 2 persons
|CLASSIC BURGER [3x2]
|$13.99
Fine selection of bread, delicious meat with cheddar cheese and bacon included, additional cheese of your choice, tomato, lettuce, onion, bacon slice, tomato sauce and mayo
NHB - Dublin
56 N. High St, Dublin
|Popular items
|Hot Nash Chicken
|$13.00
Fresh chicken breast / hand breaded or grilled / nashville hot chicken seasoning / house pimento cheese / candied bacon / house brined pickles / jalapeno relish / lettuce / potato bun / choice of side
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
house roasted quinoa & cauliflower veggie burger / midwest greens / avocado / tomato / pickled red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
|Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$14.00
5 house brined chicken tenders / hand breaded to order / fried crispy / choice of wing sauce / choice of dressing / served w/ fries or choice of side
Harvest
45 N. High Street, Dublin
|Popular items
|House Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
mozzarella/provolone, red onion, pepperoncini
|Almond Pesto Pizza
|$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
|Kale Caesar
|$14.00
local lacinato kale, parmigiano reggiano, toasted hazelnuts, house caesar dressing
VASO Rooftop Lounge
6540 Riverside Drive, Dublin
|Popular items
|DIET PEPSI
|$2.49
SEAFOOD
La Vina
7155 Corazon Dr, Dublin
|Popular items
|Bourbon Pairing & Tasting Ticket 12.05.19 (Includes Gratuity)
|$59.00
This ticket is for a Small Batch Bourbon tasting & 5-Course Food Pairing on December 5th starting at 6:30 pm.
Come and experience an incredible evening with other Bourbon lovers and enjoy some of the greatest brands in all of Whiskey!
If you haven't already been to one of our Whisk(e)y nights then you're missing out! We have hosted the Buffalo Trace Ambassador. We celebrated national Scotch Day with the Ambassador from Brown-Forman for our Whiskey vs Whiskey tasting and Whiskey Pete from Old Forester to taste the entire Whisk(e)y Row Series and most recently Four Roses Ambassador Mark Combs was here from the distillery!
GRILL
Last Call Music Bar & Grill
5815 Karric Square Drive, Dublin
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hen Quarter - Dublin
6628 Riverside Dr, Dublin
Scene75 Entertainment Columbus
5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, Dublin
Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin
7148 Muirfield Dr., Dublin
|Popular items
|Beef Short Ribs
|$29.00
Tender, braised beef short ribs, port wine demi-glace, roasted mushroom risotto, glazed carrots
|Harvest Salmon
|$18.00
Mixed greens, maple-dijon vinaigrette, toasted walnuts, pears, blueberries, goat cheese, caramelized salmon
|Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp
|$16.00
Tuscan spices, grape tomato relish, parmesan polenta, balsamic glaze
Katzinger's Delicatessen Dublin
7160 Muirfield Drive, Dublin
Weenie Wonder - Dublin
6562 Riverside Drive, Dublin
Kona Craft Kitchen
6757 Longshore St, Dublin