Dublin breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Dublin
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
7509 Sawmill Rd, Dublin
Popular items
Housemade Loaded Tater Tots
$8.95
Shredded Potatoes, Pork Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Chives & Sriracha Cream
101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
Pork Belly Cuban
$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hen Quarter - Dublin
6628 Riverside Dr, Dublin
Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin
7148 Muirfield Dr., Dublin
Popular items
Beef Short Ribs
$29.00
Tender, braised beef short ribs, port wine demi-glace, roasted mushroom risotto, glazed carrots
Harvest Salmon
$18.00
Mixed greens, maple-dijon vinaigrette, toasted walnuts, pears, blueberries, goat cheese, caramelized salmon
Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp
$16.00
Tuscan spices, grape tomato relish, parmesan polenta, balsamic glaze