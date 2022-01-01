Dublin cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Dublin
More about Rebol
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rebol
6608 Longshore Street, Dublin
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE
|$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
|Tempeh Sofrito (Vegan, Keto)
|Gluten Free and Vegan Brownie
|$5.00
More about Rebol
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rebol
6608 Longshore Street, Dublin
|Popular items
|Acai Bol
|$8.00
Acai puree w/ Grain-Free Granola, Mixed Berries, Banana, Cacao and Coconut.
***CONTAINS NUTS***
|Immunity Broth
|$5.00
Vitamin C / Lemon / Garlic / Ginger
|Breakfast Bol
|$8.50
Sweet Potato Hash with Onion, Kale, Fried Egg, Herbed Goat Cheese, and Scallions. Choice of Meat. * Must choose meat and egg selection to order.
More about Zest Juice Co
Zest Juice Co
6704 Perimeter Loop Rd., Dublin