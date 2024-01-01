Carrot cake in Dublin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dublin restaurants that serve carrot cake

Matt The Miller's Tavern - Dublin - 6725 Avery Muirfield Dr

6725 Avery Muirfield Dr, Dublin

TakeoutDelivery
Mini Carrot Cake Shooter$4.99
A few sweet bites to end your meal. Caramel sauce, whipped cream, fresh strawberry
More about Matt The Miller's Tavern - Dublin - 6725 Avery Muirfield Dr
Katzinger's Deli Dublin - 7160 Muirfield Drive

7160 Muirfield Drive, Dublin

Takeout
Carrot Cake (Slice)$6.50
Dark and spicy with a cream cheese frosting. (Contains nuts)
More about Katzinger's Deli Dublin - 7160 Muirfield Drive
Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin - 7148 Muirfield Dr.

7148 Muirfield Dr., Dublin

Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
Dark and spicy with real cream cheese frosting
More about Napa Kitchen + Bar Dublin - 7148 Muirfield Dr.

