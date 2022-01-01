Chocolate chip cookies in Dublin
Dublin restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Rebol
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rebol
6608 Longshore Street, Dublin
|House Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
7509 Sawmill Rd, Dublin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie, Ea
|$1.00
Classic & Housemade Daily
More about Rebol
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rebol
6608 Longshore Street, Dublin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.55
The Classic! Fresh baked in-house every morning and made from the highest quality ingredients. Contains: Egg, Wheat.
|Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Almond Flour, Coconut Sugar, Grassfed Butter and Organic Eggs. No Grain, No refined sugar.