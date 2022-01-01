Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Dublin
/
Dublin
/
Green Beans
Dublin restaurants that serve green beans
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
7509 Sawmill Rd, Dublin
Avg 4.2
(878 reviews)
Pesto Green Beans
$4.50
Pan Seared & tossed in Pesto Oil (VV / GF)
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
NHB - Dublin
56 N. High St, Dublin
No reviews yet
Southern Green Beans
$4.00
green beans / garlic / onion / bacon
More about NHB - Dublin
