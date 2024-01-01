Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Dublin

Dublin restaurants
Dublin restaurants that serve gyoza

Sushi.Com Japanese Restaurant

7178 Muirfield Drive, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$8.25
Pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed (5 pieces)
More about Sushi.Com Japanese Restaurant
Asuka Ramen - 7541 Sawmill Road

7541 Sawmill Road, Dublin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$7.00
6pcs Pan fried dumplings
More about Asuka Ramen - 7541 Sawmill Road

