Dublin restaurants you'll love
Must-try Dublin restaurants
More about Itri at The Station - 139 N Main St
Itri at The Station - 139 N Main St
139 N Main St, Dublin
|Popular items
|Detroit
|$18.00
Fresh Mozz. Shredded Mozz. Wisconsin Brick Cheddar. Red Sauce
|Detroit
|$18.00
Fresh Mozz. Shredded Mozz. Wisconsin Brick Cheese. Tomato Sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$16.00
Mozzarella. Blue cheese. Ranch. Scallions. House Made Buffalo. Chicken,
More about Manhattan Bagel - Dublin - 139 N. Main Street
Manhattan Bagel - Dublin - 139 N. Main Street
139 N. Main Street, Dublin
|Popular items
|Classic Cold Brew
|$0.00
Slow brewed cold brew iced coffee. Cream and sugar served on the side.
|Bagel Meat, Egg, and Cheese
|$7.49
Build your own bagel sandwich with meat, egg, and cheese
|Nova Lox Sandwich
|$11.99
We top your favorite bagel with thick cream cheese, crunchy red onion, a few savory capers, and our cold-smoked Nova Lox salmon.
More about Nina's Waffles - DUBLIN
Nina's Waffles - DUBLIN
139 N Main Street, Dublin