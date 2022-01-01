Go
Dublin Rose image
Bars & Lounges
American

Dublin Rose

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:45 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1206 Reviews

$$

940 Fall River Ave

Seekonk, MA 02771

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

WINGS (8)$11.99
8 Traditional Wings
WHISKEY BURGER$14.95
Smoked gouda, bacon, panko onion rings, Jameson chipotle sauce
CLASSIC BURGER$12.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup/mustard
CHEESESTEAK$15.95
Angus shaved steak, caramelized onions, cheddar, 40 clove garlic spread, hoagie
REUBEN$13.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, marbled rye
SIDE FRIES$5.95
TURKEY BLT$12.95
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.95
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing, brioche bun
BAKED PRETZELS$9.95
Served with honey mustard
BONELESS WINGS (8)$12.99
8 Boneless Strips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm

Location

940 Fall River Ave, Seekonk MA 02771

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bajas Fresh Grill - East Providence

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MidiCi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toros Cigar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Dublin Rose

orange star4.1 • 1206 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston