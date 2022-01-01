Dublin Square - Vlahakis Group
Come in and enjoy!
327 Abbot Road
Location
327 Abbot Road
East Lansing MI
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Azteco East
Come in and enjoy!
Barrio
Come in and enjoy!
Land Shark Bar and Grill
Kick back and enjoy the game! Enjoy the night at East Lansing's local Sports Bar with refreshing cocktails, great food and friendly staff.
Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!